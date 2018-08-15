Heart and Sole Run ending in San Diego raises money for sick children

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Back in June San Diego native Richard Nares started his 1,700-mile charity Heart and Sole Run. It began in Seattle and will wraps up in San Diego this week.

Along the way Richard stopped at several children's hospitals to raise money and awareness for the Emilio Nares Foundation.

News 8's Carlo Cecchetto reports from Liberty Station where they'll celebrate Richard's run this weekend.

Though Richard is nearly done running, the foundation still needs help getting over the finish line for fundraising and there is a big matching pledge at the moment. Click here to learn more and donate.