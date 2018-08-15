Generous donor matching kitten nursery donations for San Diego Human Society

Generous donor matching kitten nursery donations for San Diego H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you want to a make a difference for kittens in need, now's your chance.

If you donate money to the San Diego Humane Society's kitten nursery a generous donor will match every dollar you give - up to $75,000.

The nonprofit says the donated funds will be used to buy food and medications for the kittens.

