Generous donor matching kitten nursery donations for San Diego Human Society

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you want to a make a difference for kittens in need, now's your chance.

If you donate money to the San Diego Humane Society's kitten nursery a generous donor will match every dollar you give - up to $75,000.

The nonprofit says the donated funds will be used to buy food and medications for the kittens.

Did you know that socialization is incredibly important for young kittens? It helps them get adopted. With your support, we can provide our kittens with a variety of enrichment. Donate during our matching campaign and your gift will go twice as far! https://t.co/ph7paxxNpS pic.twitter.com/wbqkT1qGqh — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) August 13, 2018