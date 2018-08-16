Getting to know Fire Chief Stowell

SAN DIEGO - Earlier this month, Mayor Faulconer tapped Colin Stowell for the job following a three-month national search, and the San Diego City Council voted unanimously to confirm Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer’s appointment of Stowell as the next chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Stowell began his firefighting career at SDFD in 1988 and steadily rose through the ranks to Assistant Chief before leaving in 2016 to lead Heartland Fire & Rescue.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to be returning to the department I first started my career with over 30 years ago, and to receive this confirmation of trust by our city’s elected officials to lead this great organization and its dedicated members,” Stowell said.

Chief Stowell spent the past couple years as chief of Heartland Fire & Rescue, which serves the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove. He is a native San Diegan who lives in San Diego with his wife and two teenage children.

Stowell’s first day as SDFD Chief was Monday, August 13.

