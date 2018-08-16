Getting to know Fire Chief Stowell

SAN DIEGO - Earlier this month, Mayor Faulconer tapped Colin Stowell for the job following a three-month national search, and the San Diego City Council voted unanimously to confirm Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer’s appointment of Stowell as the next chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Stowell began his firefighting career at SDFD in 1988 and steadily rose through the ranks to Assistant Chief before leaving in 2016 to lead Heartland Fire & Rescue.
“I’m truly humbled and honored to be returning to the department I first started my career with over 30 years ago, and to receive this confirmation of trust by our city’s elected officials to lead this great organization and its dedicated members,” Stowell said.
Chief Stowell spent the past couple years as chief of Heartland Fire & Rescue, which serves the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove. He is a native San Diegan who lives in San Diego with his wife and two teenage children.
Stowell’s first day as SDFD Chief was Monday, August 13.
A San Diego State University graduate received his diploma on Thursday - 83 years after graduating. 105-year-old Bill Vogt finished college in 1935 but never received a printed diploma.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee.
A section of sea bluff collapsed Thursday off an area at Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting lifeguards to close off that section of the beach as a safety precaution against any further landslides.
BIG3's founder Ice Cube and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman talk about the upcoming BIG3 championship.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.
Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
