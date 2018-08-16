Learning Safaris with Pacific Animal Productions

SAN DIEGO - For over three decades, Pacific Animal Productions has been dedicated to conserving wildlife and endangered species while educating people about the wonders of wildlife.

Located in Fallbrook, Pacific Animal Productions incorporates “edu-tainment” into their programs to engage the audience and give them a safe environment to see, touch and learn about the many animals we share our planet with.

It is our goal to encourage people of all ages to feel a greater connection with nature. Creating a lifetime of passion for wildlife through a personal connection.

Home for over 200 exotic animals that have been donated, confiscated or are in need of permanent placement from other facilities, these animals are specifically trained to be around people and groups in order to share and teach about their cousins in their natural habitats.

Their Animal Ambassadors have the unique opportunity to reach many people every year through educational programs at schools, libraries, birthday parties, summer camps, corporate events, fairs, and festivals.

By creating a personal connection with the Animal Ambassadors, Pacific Animal Productions hope to inspire people to action, big or small, to help conserve the Earth we all live on.

