BIG3: Pro 3-on-3 basketball

SAN DIEGO - The BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league highlighting the biggest basketball superstars competing at the highest competitive level. All players and coaches are former NBA players.
The league was founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube. Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman was hired as coach of the BIG3’s Power making history as the first female head coach of a men’s professional team in any sport.
Never one to rest on laurels, she proceeded to guide Power to the No. 1 seed entering the 2018 playoffs. Coach Lieberman is now preparing to face Tri-State in the championship game in Brooklyn, New York.
Featuring professional basketball’s first four-point shot, BIG3 games are packed with highly skilled, intensely competitive matchups in the world’s most popular form of basketball: 3-on-3.
Basic rules of BIG3:
For more information, click on the link below.
A San Diego State University graduate received his diploma on Thursday - 83 years after graduating. 105-year-old Bill Vogt finished college in 1935 but never received a printed diploma.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee.
A section of sea bluff collapsed Thursday off an area at Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting lifeguards to close off that section of the beach as a safety precaution against any further landslides.
BIG3's founder Ice Cube and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman talk about the upcoming BIG3 championship.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.
Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.