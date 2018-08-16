BIG3: Pro 3-on-3 basketball

SAN DIEGO - The BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league highlighting the biggest basketball superstars competing at the highest competitive level. All players and coaches are former NBA players.

The league was founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube. Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman was hired as coach of the BIG3’s Power making history as the first female head coach of a men’s professional team in any sport.

Never one to rest on laurels, she proceeded to guide Power to the No. 1 seed entering the 2018 playoffs. Coach Lieberman is now preparing to face Tri-State in the championship game in Brooklyn, New York.

Featuring professional basketball’s first four-point shot, BIG3 games are packed with highly skilled, intensely competitive matchups in the world’s most popular form of basketball: 3-on-3.

Basic rules of BIG3:

Games are played up to 50 points and a team must win by 2.

Halftime takes place when the first team reaches 25 points.

Standard 2 and 3-point shots apply in addition to a 4-point shot taken from one of three “4 Point Circles” around the court.

After each score, the ball must be taken out at the top of the key. In the event of a defensive rebound that doesn’t touch the rim or a steal, the ball does not need to be cleared.

Games also include a 14 second shot clock, no defensive “3 second” rule, and substitutions can be made on a dead ball or during a timeout.

