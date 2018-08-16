Workout like a firefighter with California Fire Fit

As part of the "Connect, Support, House" strategy to reduce homelessness, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer kicked off a daylong effort Thursday to connect homeless individuals living in downtown's East Village neighborhood with the supportive services they need to get their lives back on track.
Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President Donald Trump's attacks on "fake news" Thursday with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press.
Authorities identified a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in San Vicente Reservoir, five days after she fell from a boat.
San Diego County has agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits filed by twin boys who were molested by their former foster father.
San Diego police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed at this time against a man accused in the fatal shooting of a bar manager following a fight between two groups in the Gaslamp District.
Scattered thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. High pressure will move westward, moisture drying out but slightly warmer through the weekend.
Daryl Weathers remembers trying to pull men from the sea off Alaska's Aleutian Islands after a U.S. Navy destroyer hit a mine left by the Japanese following the only World War II battle fought on North American soil.