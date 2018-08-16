Workout like a firefighter with California Fire Fit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Workout like a firefighter with California Fire Fit

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you ever wanted to train like a firefighter? You are in luck! California Fire Fit is a functional fitness program that brings health, fitness and safety that our military and firefighters use everyday to civilians.

The workouts will not only test you physically, but they also equip people with knowledge and life-saving skills in the event of a fire. 

California Fire Fit was founded by Cliff Walker, a former Navy Veteran and Federal Firefighter.

Interested in doing a workout? California Fire Fit is doing introductory workouts. Contact them for more details!


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.