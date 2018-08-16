Water cannon renders suspicious device safe in Oak Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water cannon renders suspicious device safe in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's Bomb Squad Unit used a water cannon to render a suspicious device as safe.

Initial reports of a device came in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities on scene say the device turned out to be a pipe with organic materials in it that was left in from of a fire station. 

All lanes that were previously closed have re-opened to traffic.

