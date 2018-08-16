Water cannon renders suspicious device safe in Oak Park

Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
Sheriff deputies tell News 8 that Jonathan Hernandez walked out of jail just before 6:00 Thursday morning because no charges were filed against him by the DA's office.
As part of the "Connect, Support, House" strategy to reduce homelessness, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer kicked off a daylong effort Thursday to connect homeless individuals living in downtown's East Village neighborhood with the supportive services they need to get their lives back on track.
Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President Donald Trump's attacks on "fake news" Thursday with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press.
Authorities identified a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in San Vicente Reservoir, five days after she fell from a boat.
San Diego County has agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits filed by twin boys who were molested by their former foster father.