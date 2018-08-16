Vehicle fire on SR-52 in Santee prompts large firefighting prese - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vehicle fire on SR-52 in Santee prompts large firefighting presence

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee. 

San Diego Fire says the rate of spread is slow and an area of about 50 feet x 25 feet has burned so far. They are hoping to keep the flames to 1-2 acres. 

Authorities say they have called for air support.

Authorities say there are no reports of structural threats from the blaze, which began as a vehicle fire.

