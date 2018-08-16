Vehicle fire on SR-52 in Santee prompts large firefighting presence

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee.

San Diego Fire says the rate of spread is slow and an area of about 50 feet x 25 feet has burned so far. They are hoping to keep the flames to 1-2 acres.

Authorities say they have called for air support.

Authorities say there are no reports of structural threats from the blaze, which began as a vehicle fire.

Update. The right two lanes of EB SR-52 west of Mast Blvd are closed because the vehicle fire turned into a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 16, 2018

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »