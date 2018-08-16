Lifeguards close section after bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A section of sea bluff collapsed Thursday off an area at Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting lifeguards to close off that section of the beach as a safety precaution against any further landslides.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Section of bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach Thursday. (Aug. 16, 2018)
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
