Lifeguards close section after bluff collapses at Torrey Pines S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lifeguards close section after bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A section of sea bluff collapsed Thursday off an area at Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting lifeguards to close off that section of the beach as a safety precaution against any further landslides. 

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Section of bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach Thursday. (Aug. 16, 2018)

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

