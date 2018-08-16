PUD: San Diego customers not receiving water bills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Public Utilities Department on Thursday announced that some customers have not received a water bill for recent billing cycles due to an input error involving the city’s new infrastructure asset management program.

The recent audit of PUD conducted by independent City Auditor Eduardo Luna identified delays in the processing of work orders due to the implementation of the City’s Infrastructure Asset Management (IAM) program.

This backlog of work orders and additional training for staff resulted in meters not being properly inputted into the new IAM system, creating a gap between the meters and PUD’s billing system. While the meters were collecting customer usage data, that information was not generating a bill for those customers.

The PUD said it plans to notify customers affected by the error of amounts they may owe as a result of delayed billing. The utility company said staff are currently working to issue accurate bills to affected customers.

Those who have not received a bill will be contacted directly and notified of the delay. Payment plans will be available for those customers and no water service will be affected.

If you have not received a bill, we want to hear from you. Email News 8 reporter Abbie Alford at: aalford@kfmb.com OR email our assignment desk at: desk@kfmb.com.