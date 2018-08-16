West Fire Rebuilding: Alpine determined to rise from the ashes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been more than a month since the West Fire destroyed 56 structures including dozens of homes in Alpine. Like so many California communities right now, people there are starting over.

For some of the 36 homes destroyed in the West Fire the rebuilding process has already begun - a sign of what the community is all about.

Al and Sharon Haven built a lifetime of memories inside the home they lost.

"I came here when I was a small child and that was about 60 years ago,” said Sharon.

With their home located on top of a hill above Scenic View Road they never envisioned a fire would destroy everything in its path.

"I said, ‘we gotta get out of here,’ and we left with the clothes on our backs and our two little dogs,” said Sharon.

That was back on July 6, but now the couple of 38 years is looking ahead

Thanks to insurance, plans are already underway to rebuild a new home.

"When it went down, we thought we'd be grieving, but it turns out we’ve gotten the bug to rebuild,” said Al.

While the home may look different, some things will stay relatively the same.

“There's a lot of memories here, and we still have those,” said Al.

Other examples of re-growth can be seen throughout Alpine: from heavy equipment, to AT&T trucks and even construction workers sifting through debris - all signs of moving forward.

"It’s just what life gives you and it’s how you deal with it that's important,” said Al.

But, similar to what other California residents are experiencing right now, the process is slow and the needs are still there. Which is why this Saturday night a fundraiser for victims of the West Fire will be held at the Alpine Community Center.

Sharon says the giving spirit in Alpine has been unwavering.

“They didn't just give up in a week, they kept replacing things and there are still people saying, ‘what do you need?’ ‘what can we do for you?’" she said.

That generosity has given the Havens hope and one more thing to smile about.

Saturday's fundraiser will be hosted by News 8's Shawn Styles. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

