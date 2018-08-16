Ocean Temperatures: San Diego's longest stretch of warmest water ever

It's been more than a month since the West Fire destroyed 56 structures including dozens of homes in Alpine. Like so many California communities right now, people there are starting over.
The Public Utilities Department on Thursday announced that some customers have not received a water bill for recent billing cycles due to an input error involving the city’s new infrastructure asset management program.
Firefighters on Thursday extinguished a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee.
A portion of Torrey Pines State Beach was blocked off from the public Thursday after a bluff collapse.
A San Diego State University graduate received his diploma on Thursday - 83 years after graduating. 105-year-old Bill Vogt finished college in 1935 but never received a printed diploma.
BIG3's founder Ice Cube and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman talk about the upcoming BIG3 championship.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.