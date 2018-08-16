Ocean Temperatures: San Diego's longest stretch of warmest water ever

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Water temperatures at San Diego beaches have been above average for weeks.

Not only are the ocean temperatures warmer than they have ever been, but it is also the longest stretch of time the temperatures have stayed well above average without dipping below.

The warmer waters makes San Diego feel like Baja California and it is bringing in sea life that usually stays south of the border.

The National Weather Service said hot weather is keeping the ocean waters warmer and for longer periods of time. San Diego is going on three weeks of not dropping below 70 degrees for overnight lows.

Drought like conditions, heatwaves and lack of storms are contributing factors to warmer waters.

News 8’s Alicia Summers reports from Scripps Pier with more on what is keeping the water so warm and what effects it is having on the marine life.