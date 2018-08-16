Airbnb Report: Teacher hosts in San Diego earned $2.7 million in 2017

The California State Assembly approved a resolution Thursday penned by Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) declaring Aug. 16, 2018 to be "PrEp and PEP Awareness Day."
Some families separated at the border as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration can only be made whole by returning a parent who was removed from the United States back to this country, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a court filing Thursday.
If you haven't received your electric bill yet for this month, you might be in for quite a shock. San Diegans are reporting skyrocketing power bills despite their best efforts to reduce their use.
Airbnb has revealed in a new report that 45,000 teachers in the United States are Airbnb hosts. Overall, Airbnb teacher hosts earned $160 million in hosting income in 2017.
It's been more than a month since the West Fire destroyed 56 structures including dozens of homes in Alpine. Like so many California communities right now, people there are starting over.
The Public Utilities Department on Thursday announced that some customers have not received a water bill for recent billing cycles due to an input error involving the city’s new infrastructure asset management program.
Firefighters on Thursday extinguished a small brush fire on a hillside alongside eastbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee.
A portion of Torrey Pines State Beach was blocked off from the public Thursday after a bluff collapse.
A San Diego State University graduate received his diploma on Thursday - 83 years after graduating. 105-year-old Bill Vogt finished college in 1935 but never received a printed diploma.