Airbnb Report: Teacher hosts in San Diego earned $2.7 million in 2017

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Airbnb has revealed in a new report that 45,000 teachers in the United States are Airbnb hosts. Overall, Airbnb teacher hosts earned $160 million in hosting income in 2017.

According to Airbnb's report, in San Diego 15% of the host community teach. In 2017, San Diego teacher hosts earned $2.7 million. During the summer alone, teacher hosts earned $1.1 million. Throughout the year, according to the report, a typical teacher host had 56 nights booked.

The report includes estimates based on our annual host survey, which collects findings on the employment industries of Airbnb hosts, and defines our community of teachers as follows:

45,000 teacher hosts in the US

$160 million in total earnings for teacher hosts in 2017

$54 million in summertime earnings for teacher hosts in 2017

$6,500 in typical annual supplemental income earned by teacher hosts

States with the highest percentage of teacher hosts

26% Wisconsin

25% Utah

20% Ohio

17% Minnesota

16% Missouri

15% Michigan

15% Virginia

15% Indiana

14% Massachusetts

14% Pennsylvania

Earlier this month, the San Diego City Council approved regulations for short-term vacation rentals.

the regulations limit short-term rentals to primary residences for up to 180 days a year, preventing local and out-of-town investors from renting out multiple properties other than where they live. They also mandate three-night minimum stays in coastal areas and downtown San Diego.

Additionally, regulations impose fee and licensing systems to fund enforcement activities related to short-term rentals and unrelated affordable housing initiatives.

The ordinance is set to go into effect July 2019.