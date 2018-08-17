San Diego judge to get update on government's plan to reunify separated families

Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed over the weekend for repairs, officials said Friday.
The first annual Pup Olympics and Pool Pawty is coming up on Saturday, August 18th from 1 - 4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe!
A toddler was burned by hot coals buried in the sand at Mission Bay, and now his mother is sharing a warning to other parents.
A former supervisory Border Patrol agent from Chula Vista pleaded guilty in federal court to abusing his authority to harass and repeatedly detain a man who accused the agent's brother-in-law of molesting the man's young son.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.
Airbnb has revealed in a new report that 45,000 teachers in the United States are Airbnb hosts. Overall, Airbnb teacher hosts earned $160 million in hosting income in 2017.
The Public Utilities Department on Thursday announced that some customers have not received a water bill for recent billing cycles due to an input error involving the city’s new infrastructure asset management program.
Deserts will dry out over the weekend, monsoonal moisture returning by Tuesday. Weekend temperatures slightly warmer as the high moves over the region, bringing in drier air.
A judge will get an update Friday on the federal government's' efforts to reunify families separated at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.