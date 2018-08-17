US judge extends halt on deportations of separated families

It took firefighters about an hour Friday to subdue a small roadside brush fire that briefly threatened a few homes just west of Palomar College.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
A man who used a stun gun to render his mother defenseless, then fatally stabbed her in the Clairemont home they shared, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
A federal judge has extended a freeze on deporting families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, giving a reprieve to hundreds of children and their parents to remain in the United States.
If you haven't received your electric bill yet for this month, you might be in for quite a shock. San Diegans are reporting skyrocketing power bills despite their best efforts to reduce their use.
Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed over the weekend for repairs, officials said Friday.
The first annual Pup Olympics and Pool Pawty is coming up on Saturday, August 18th from 1 - 4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe!
A toddler was burned by hot coals buried in the sand at Mission Bay, and now his mother is sharing a warning to other parents.