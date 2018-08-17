Pup Olympics & Pool Pawty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pup Olympics & Pool Pawty

SAN DIEGO - The first annual Pup Olympics and Pool Pawty is coming up on Saturday, August 18th from 1 - 4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe! 

Bring your dog, your kids, and your sense of humor to cheer and participate in:

  • PUP Olympics Games
  • Puppy Pool Party
  • Gourmet BBQ (kid- and vegetarian-friendly)
  • Comedian Event MC
  • Beer, Wine & Kombucha Garden
  • Pet Vendors
  • Raffle & Silent Auction
  • Closing Ceremony & Prizes

The mission at Rescue Express is to save lives by transporting homeless animals from high-kill shelters and overpopulated areas and delivering them to their forever homes. Rescue Express has already saved over 17,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia.

Pre-sale tickets (purchased before midnight on August 17th) are $35 adult; $15 11-18 years old, and kids under 10 are free.

At the door, tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for 11-18 year olds. 100% of proceeds raised will directly support their mission! 

For more information and to purchase tickets for the PUP Olympics, click on the link below! 

