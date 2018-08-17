Pup Olympics & Pool Pawty

SAN DIEGO - The first annual Pup Olympics and Pool Pawty is coming up on Saturday, August 18th from 1 - 4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe!
Bring your dog, your kids, and your sense of humor to cheer and participate in:
The mission at Rescue Express is to save lives by transporting homeless animals from high-kill shelters and overpopulated areas and delivering them to their forever homes. Rescue Express has already saved over 17,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia.
Pre-sale tickets (purchased before midnight on August 17th) are $35 adult; $15 11-18 years old, and kids under 10 are free.
At the door, tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for 11-18 year olds. 100% of proceeds raised will directly support their mission!
For more information and to purchase tickets for the PUP Olympics, click on the link below!
Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed over the weekend for repairs, officials said Friday.
The first annual Pup Olympics and Pool Pawty is coming up on Saturday, August 18th from 1 - 4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe!
A toddler was burned by hot coals buried in the sand at Mission Bay, and now his mother is sharing a warning to other parents.
A former supervisory Border Patrol agent from Chula Vista pleaded guilty in federal court to abusing his authority to harass and repeatedly detain a man who accused the agent's brother-in-law of molesting the man's young son.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period was arrested again Thursday on five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.
Airbnb has revealed in a new report that 45,000 teachers in the United States are Airbnb hosts. Overall, Airbnb teacher hosts earned $160 million in hosting income in 2017.
The Public Utilities Department on Thursday announced that some customers have not received a water bill for recent billing cycles due to an input error involving the city’s new infrastructure asset management program.
Deserts will dry out over the weekend, monsoonal moisture returning by Tuesday. Weekend temperatures slightly warmer as the high moves over the region, bringing in drier air.
A judge will get an update Friday on the federal government's' efforts to reunify families separated at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.