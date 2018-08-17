Street Food Fridays returns to Fair@44 in City Heights! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Street Food Fridays returns to Fair@44 in City Heights!

SAN DIEGO - The colors, sounds, and especially flavors of San Diego’s most diverse communities come alive during monthly Street Food Fridays events throughout the summer at Fair@44!

Fun fact -- Fair@44 is the newest public event space to nominated for an Orchid award by the San Diego Architectural Foundation.

  • When: Friday, August 17, starting at 5pm
  • Where: Fair@44, 4350 El Cajon Blvd. in City Heights 
  • What: Live music, dancing, and delectable street food vendors including Coal Bros. Baja Seafood Tacos, Dojo Cafe, Street Style Brazilian BBQ, and more. Live music and dancing, games for the kids, and unique vendors.

This event (monthly through the summer) showcases the global flavors and cultures of City Heights and other neighborhoods up and down El Cajon Boulevard, bringing together the community in celebration of its unique diversity! 

