Highway ramps to be closed over weekend for repairs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several highway connector ramps in San Diego County will be closed over the weekend for repairs, officials said Friday.



The northbound Interstate 5 connector ramp to eastbound state Route 78 will be closed from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday for pavement repair as well as the two right lanes of SR-78 over I-5 to Jefferson Street, according to Caltrans.



The southbound I-5 connector to northbound state Route 163 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday for maintenance, according to Caltrans.



One lane of the northbound and southbound Interstate 15 Express Lanes will be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for maintenance, according to Caltrans.



The left northbound I-15 Express Lane will be closed from SR-163 to Ted Williams Parkway at state Route 56 and the left southbound I-15 Express Lane will be closed from Ted Williams Parkway at SR-56 to Poway Road.



Signs will be posted directing motorists to various detour routes at all repair sites.



Caltrans urges motorists in the area to slow down and "be work zone alert" by avoiding distracted driving and paying constant attention to traffic.

Good Morning #SanDiego/#ImperialValley. For freeway hazards that will cause immediate injury call 911. For non emergency freeway issues please use: https://t.co/wlW60flbKW pic.twitter.com/xeX7PGyNJc — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 17, 2018