Hillcrest burglar bungles break-in; now behind bars

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man is behind bars after bungling a break-in in Hillcrest.

Around 6:30 Friday morning a homeowner who was walking his dog returned home to find a burglar inside his house.

The homeowner confronted the suspect in his home and the suspect fled outside. The homeowner pursued and tried to detain the burglar, but the man pulled a handgun out of his backpack and pointed it at the homeowner.

The homeowner backed off and watched the burglar flee on an orange bicycle.

Shortly after, police found the man riding in the 3900 block of 8th Avenue and took him into custody.

Police said, “It was a very perceptive victim. He had seen the suspect in the area and recognized that he had left his house unlocked, so he went back to check on it and found the suspect inside.”

Police want to remind everyone to always keep your house secured because you never know who will be lurking around your neighborhood.