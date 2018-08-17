San Diego County unemployment dips in July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in July, compared to 3.7 percent the previous month, according to figures released by the state's Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate was also below the 4.4 percent rate from July 2017, according to the EDD.

The statewide adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent between June and July, but dipped slightly from 4.7 percent in July 2017. Comparable rates for the nation were 4 percent in June, 3.9 percent in July and 4.3 percent in July 2017.

The county's total non-farm employment decreased by a net of 14,500 jobs to just over 1.47 million between June and July, a typical dip almost exclusively tied to the school year ending, according to the EDD. Losses in the educational and government education services sectors totaled 16,400.

The 1 percent change in total non-farm month-to-month employment is the second largest in the state behind the Los Angeles- Long Beach-Glendale region. Year-to-year numbers show 2.2 percent growth, or 21,400 jobs, according to the EDD, in the county's total farm and non-farm labor force.