Chula Vista Controversy: Officer under fire after tackling teenage girl

The Chula Vista Police Department on Friday responded to community concerns about the use of force during a recent incident.
Graphic new details were revealed Friday about the additional charges facing San Diego Sheriff's Deputy, Richard Fischer who is already accused of groping 13 women over a two year period.
A 21-year-old bitcoin dealer from Baja California was ordered held without bail Friday in connection with a 31-count indictment charging him with international money laundering and other financial crimes related to his digital-currency transactions.
As the heatwave continues to torment people, shockingly high electricity bills seem to be an added annoyance this summer.
San Diego County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in July, compared to 3.7 percent the previous month, according to figures released by the state's Employment Development Department.
It took firefighters about an hour Friday to subdue a small roadside brush fire that briefly threatened a few homes just west of Palomar College.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
A man who used a stun gun to render his mother defenseless, then fatally stabbed her in the Clairemont home they shared, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
A federal judge has extended a freeze on deporting families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, giving a reprieve to hundreds of children and their parents to remain in the United States.