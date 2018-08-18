Short-Term Rentals: Debate over signature gatherers for repeal petition

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer is free Friday night after posting $2 million bail. He is accused of groping and assaulting more than a dozen women while on duty.
Debate is swirling over the role of paid signature gatherers in the effort to repeal San Diego’s tough new restrictions on short-term vacation rentals.
A Chula Vista police officer is under investigation after he was caught on video tackling a teenager to the ground. The altercation happened at a park on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old bitcoin dealer from Baja California was ordered held without bail Friday in connection with a 31-count indictment charging him with international money laundering and other financial crimes related to his digital-currency transactions.
As the heatwave continues to torment people, shockingly high electricity bills seem to be an added annoyance this summer.
San Diego County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in July, compared to 3.7 percent the previous month, according to figures released by the state's Employment Development Department.
It took firefighters about an hour Friday to subdue a small roadside brush fire that briefly threatened a few homes just west of Palomar College.
As firefighters make progress on the Holy Fire, which has devastated parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas have had to make room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters were moved to San Diego this week.
A man who used a stun gun to render his mother defenseless, then fatally stabbed her in the Clairemont home they shared, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
A federal judge has extended a freeze on deporting families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, giving a reprieve to hundreds of children and their parents to remain in the United States.