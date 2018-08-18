Short-Term Rentals: Debate over signature gatherers for repeal petition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Debate is swirling over the role of paid signature gatherers in the effort to repeal San Diego’s tough new restrictions on short-term vacation rentals.

Home sharing service Airbnb is leading the effort to put the issue before voters, but there are accusations that some of the signature gatherers are bending the truth to get people to sign.

The group Save San Diego Neighborhoods said signature gatherers for a petition to overturn the city’s short term vacation rental regulations are tricking voters.

“They don’t know our communities. They don’t really understand the issue. Just like Airbnb, they are only here for the money,” said Cathie Jolley, a board member of the Neighborhood Group.

The effort to gather signatures is being led by Airbnb, Share San Diego and Home Away. The trio will need to gather 35,000 signatures in 30 days for a chance to get a referendum on the 2020 ballot.

Jolly said some gatherers are rushing to get pen to paper for a few bucks. “My favorite lie is that this is about affordable housing when in reality short-term vacation rentals are decimating our housing stock.”

At a Pacific Beach Trader Joe’s one woman told News 8 she felt signatures gatherers were honest.

Jonah Mechanic is with Share San Diego. He said the petition packet is 135 pages that comes with information on the ordinance. Mechanic said many locals are volunteering to gather signatures as well and doing so truthfully. “We have volunteers we have people that own local businesses all of them want to get involved and all of them want to help.”

As far as Mechanic is concerned, San Diegans should trust the process. “It is completely normal anytime you have to gather this many signatures in this amount of time. It is standard protocol to bring in extra assistance where needed."

Save San Diego Neighborhoods also claims to have audio and video of voters being lied to, some of which News 8 has reviewed but cannot independently verify the cases.

News 8 was able to confirm through a source close to the petition gathering process that there are paid signature gatherers in San Diego, but they are also equipped with training and information on the ordinance when out collecting signatures.