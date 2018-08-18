San Diego human smuggler sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

A man who fired a gun and threatened customers at a Fallbrook bar early Saturday morning was thwarted by patrons who tackled him and held him until law enforcement could arrive, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy said.
A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.
Deserts will dry out over the weekend, monsoonal moisture returning by Tuesday. Weekend temperatures slightly warmer as the high moves over the region, bringing in drier air. Beach conditions to improve Saturday. Water temperature slightly cooler than last week.
The San Diego team in the Alliance of American football announced the signing of former San Diego State offensive tackle Terry Poole, a fourth-round choice by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft, and nine other players.
A San Diego man with a prior conviction for the same offense was sentenced in federal court to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for his admitted role in a human-smuggling attempt that seriously injured a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer is free Friday night after posting $2 million bail. He is accused of groping and assaulting more than a dozen women while on duty.
Debate is swirling over the role of paid signature gatherers in the effort to repeal San Diego’s tough new restrictions on short-term vacation rentals.
A Chula Vista police officer is under investigation after he was caught on video tackling a teenager to the ground. The altercation happened at a park on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old bitcoin dealer from Baja California was ordered held without bail Friday in connection with a 31-count indictment charging him with international money laundering and other financial crimes related to his digital-currency transactions.