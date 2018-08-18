Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

It happened not long after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad Police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Emergency personnel took the injured pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, to a local hospital.

Police believe the man was headed east in a crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Prius driving north on Carlsbad Boulevard struck him, Calderwood said.

The Prius driver, also a 60-year-old man, had two family members in the car at the time. All remained at the scene.

A one-block area of northbound Carlsbad Boulevard was closed in the area while police investigated.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspect 'mobbed' by bar patrons after alleged gun threat

    Suspect 'mobbed' by bar patrons after alleged gun threat

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:46:27 GMT

    A man who fired a gun and threatened customers at a Fallbrook bar early Saturday morning was thwarted by patrons who tackled him and held him until law enforcement could arrive, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy said.

     

    A man who fired a gun and threatened customers at a Fallbrook bar early Saturday morning was thwarted by patrons who tackled him and held him until law enforcement could arrive, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy said.

     

  • Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home

    Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:40:47 GMT

    A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.

     

    A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.

     

  • Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

    Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:09:35 GMT

    A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

     

    A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.