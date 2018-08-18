Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

It happened not long after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad Police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Emergency personnel took the injured pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, to a local hospital.

Police believe the man was headed east in a crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Prius driving north on Carlsbad Boulevard struck him, Calderwood said.

The Prius driver, also a 60-year-old man, had two family members in the car at the time. All remained at the scene.

A one-block area of northbound Carlsbad Boulevard was closed in the area while police investigated.