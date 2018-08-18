Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.

According to police, the residents of a home in the 7000 block of Skyline Drive were greeted soon after midnight by a Honda plowing through the front of their home.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:22 a.m., San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa said. The driver ran from the crash, but police said officers were able to catch him a short while later.

Drunk driving was suspected as a factor in the crash, according to Bourasa. Officers at the scene also reported a smell of marijuana, he said.

Occupants of the house said the driver had crashed into her son's bedroom, but he wasn't in the room at the time.

"We were sleeping and someone hit our house," Hallcox said. "Broke the water line, knocked down a tree and took out a corner of our house."

The crash caused significant structural damage to the home, Bourasa said, but no one was injured.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspect 'mobbed' by bar patrons after alleged gun threat

    Suspect 'mobbed' by bar patrons after alleged gun threat

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:46:27 GMT

    A man who fired a gun and threatened customers at a Fallbrook bar early Saturday morning was thwarted by patrons who tackled him and held him until law enforcement could arrive, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy said.

     

    A man who fired a gun and threatened customers at a Fallbrook bar early Saturday morning was thwarted by patrons who tackled him and held him until law enforcement could arrive, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy said.

     

  • Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home

    Suspected drunk driver plows through Skyline home

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:40:47 GMT

    A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.

     

    A man is suspected of crashing his car into a Skyline home and fleeing before being apprehended by police early Saturday morning.

     

  • Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

    Pedestrian hit and seriously injured by can in Carlsbad

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:09:35 GMT

    A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

     

    A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Friday night in Carlsbad, police said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.