Free pet adoptions for 'Clear the Shelters'

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - Hankering for a hound, pondering a purr monster or craving a Chihuahua?

If the idea of adopting a pet has ever crossed your mind, now is the time to do it. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters Day, County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all dogs, cats and rabbits on Saturday, Aug. 18.

On top of that, all adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, and microchipped before they go home. Vaccinations will also be up-to-date on dogs and cats.

“We do our best to care for the animals,” said County Animals Services Director Daniel DeSousa. “We provide for all their needs and then some, but a shelter is no substitute for a loving, forever home.”

Clear the Shelters will take place in cities across the country. Over 53,000 pets were adopted during Clear the Shelters last year.

Several local shelters take part as well. The final tally for our region last year came to 739 animals. At the County’s shelters, 306 animals found homes during the 2017 drive, an increase of two from the year before.

Currently, more than 100 animals are available at the County’s two animal care facilities located in Bonita and Carlsbad.

If you’d like to see the animals, stop by the shelter or visit the adoptions page. If you absolutely fall in love with one, don’t wait. Adopt at the full price so you don’t miss out!

If you prefer to come out on Clear the Shelters Day, the County animal facilities will have the free offer in effect their full operating hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To speed up the process, go online, download the adoption application and fill it out at home. Renters should also bring a copy of their lease to show it’s OK to have a pet at their home.

You may also want to consider several animals in case one is adopted before it’s your turn. Finally, bring your patience, some water and a hat! Each adoption could take a couple of hours not including time spent in line.

For more information about County Animal Services, visit sddac.com or call (619) 767-2675.