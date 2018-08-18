Burn victim awarded for saving horses during Lilac Fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Del Mar racing fans had a different reason to cheer on Saturday. This time it was for Martine Bellocq.

The 64-year-old thoroughbread trainer was severely burned last year as she raced to save horses from the Lilac Fire.

Bellocq suffered burns to about 60% of her body, and had to undergo numerous surgeries. Thankfully she had a great support system, her husband and family never left her side.

Bellocq says she doesn’t pay attention to her looks. “I know how I feel and my children and my grandchildren they say Mami You Look Wonderful we don't care about your eyes or your leg they kiss me they hug me and they say when are they are going to fix you because you're going to look beautiful.”

She is being honored at the Races in Del Mar because her heroic actions saved several horses. The Del Mar Thoroughbread Club honored her with the Laffit Pincay Junior Award.

Pincay was once the winningest all-time jockey. He was there to present her with the trophy. The award is reserved for those who serve the racing industry with integrity, dedication and distinction.

Bellocq was thankful for the award saying, I am a strong person. If you fall down off your horse you have to get back on. Horse people are tough and strong. I am one of them. I am a strong person.”

