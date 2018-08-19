West Fire: Fundraiser held for Alpine fire victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Saturday, the community of Alpine turned out to help the victims of the devastating West Fire. Dozens packed the Alpine Community Center for a special fundraiser hosted by News 8’s Shawn Styles.

It's been six weeks since the fire tore through Alpine destroying dozens of homes and buildings.

"We lost our house in a very short period of time because the fire started quickly,” said Lauren King whose family is one of 39 families who lost everything.

"The community has been wonderful,” she said. “I can't even express what Alpine has done for us. Just the generosity…”

That generosity was on full display at the fundraiser Saturday.

"I got goosebumps right now - Alpine may be small in size but it's big in heart,” said Linda Cioffi from the Alpine View Lodge who helped organize the event.

"Alpine has just gone over the top,” she said. “I mean we ran out of tickets. We ran out of seats.”

In addition to a dinner the event also had items donated for a live auction and silent auction.

"I think the sky is going to be the limit tonight we have tons and tons of folks coming in with big checks,” said Cioffi.

Many businesses and organizations also pitched in their time and money to make sure the event drew in big numbers.

"I'm surprised that so many people are here, they sold out tonight and everyone cares so much that they want to help,” said Lauren King.

But beyond fundraising Cioffi says the event is also an effort to raise awareness about just how devastating a fire can be.

"I can't imagine what it's like to lose everything,” she said. “[We want] to show them we're there to back them up. We still gotta get through September and October. The fire season is far from done and it's wonderful that this community backs each other the way it does.”

Organizers told News 8 the event alone raised about $50,000 to help West Fire victims.

Last week News 8's Shannon Handy brought us this story of one family who plans to rebuild following the fire's devastation.

