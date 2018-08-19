Suspected drunken motorist crashes into Skyline home, near site of similar crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A suspected drunken motorist in a Mercedes Benz on Sunday suffered "numerous serious facial injuries" in the Skyline community of San Diego when he crashed his vehicle into a house, which sustained minor damage, a police officer said



The crash occurred a little before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 6800 block of Madrone Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



The car was going eastbound on Madrone Avenue where the 2002 Mercedes Benz drifted off the road to the left, went down a small embankment and hit the house, Heims said.



The motorist was transported to an area hospital with "numerous serious facial injuries," he said.



"The house had minor damage," he said. "The victim is being investigated for DUI."

A similar incident took place early Saturday in the same neighborhood on Skyline Drive.