Woman bitten by rattlesnake on cliffs above Torrey Pines State Beach

Woman bitten by rattlesnake on cliffs above Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the cliffs above Torrey Pines State Beach, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The 33-year-old female called for help around 1:15 p.m. and reported being bitten by a rattlesnake.

Emergency crews hoisted the woman into a helicopter which transported her to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla. The rescue reportedly took about 45 minutes.

Her condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

