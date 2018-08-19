2 children hospitalized after El Cajon freeway crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - At least two children had to be hospitalized Sunday as a result of a major crash that blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon.



The crash was reported just before 12:20 p.m. on eastbound I-8 at its eastern interchange with El Cajon Boulevard.



A truck and a Lexus were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck also appeared to have struck a wall head- on.



One child had injuries that were described as "major," a CHP incident log said. Another child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, and the extent of that child's injuries was unclear.



The four right lanes were all blocked for a time after the crash. All but two lanes were re-opened around 1 p.m., and all lanes were cleared by 1:30 p.m.