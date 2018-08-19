Colorado man accused of killing his family visited San Diego with wife this summer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The investigation continues into the tragic killing of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters in Colorado. The girls' father remains behind bars accused in their deaths.

It's a case that's captured the nation's attention and Chris Watts is expected to face formal charges on Monday.

Just two months ago, Watts and his wife Shanann were here in San Diego on a trip.

Less than two months before Shanann Watts disappeared, the pregnant mother of two posted several Facebook videos showing she and her husband Chris vacationing with friends.

In the videos posted online the couple is seen smiling, seemingly enjoying Southern California.

In one video taken at their hotel Shanann references her unborn baby boy.

"This looks like a restaurant that I want to go eat at because I'm starving,” Shanann is heard saying. “Or should I say the baby is starving, because I don't eat this much.”

Nobody could have imagined her husband - seen standing behind her on a harbor cruise in one video- would later be arrested, accused of killing his wife and their two young daughters - three-year-old Celeste and four-year-old Bella.

The mystery surrounding the murders only deepened by Shanann's videos and pictures on social media - which paint the picture of an idyllic life and marriage.

"When you have a case like this it's never one motive, it's never just financial problems,” said former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole.

O’Toole says Chris Watts' emotional state seemed off when he appeared on TV, earlier this week, pleading for his family's return.

"When somebody kills their own family and then they go on TV to say, ‘but I didn't have anything to do with it' that is a lot of arrogance, confidence that you could pull this off and that's not typical,” said O’Toole.

Police have yet to identify a motive in the case.

