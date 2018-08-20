Man hit, killed while running across I-5 in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man hit, killed while running across I-5 in National City

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Authorities sought Monday to determine what led to a weekend accident that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 in the South Bay.

The 41-year-old man was running across the northbound lanes of the freeway when a 2007 Lexus sedan hit him near Civic Center Drive in National City about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators were looking into whether the victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, had been involved in a crash that took place a short time earlier in the area, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The fatality forced a closure of the northbound lanes of the interstate in the area for about two hours.

