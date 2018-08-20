Two people injured in shooting on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Two people shot in a drive-by attack on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove remain hospitalized Monday, but are expected to recover, authorities said.



The attack happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. Sunday on westbound SR 94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.



Four people in a Toyota Corolla reported that a gray Toyota sedan with five occupants pulled up alongside and someone inside the car fired five or six shots at them for unknown reasons, Garrow said.



An unidentified man and a woman were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the lower body, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.



No other injuries were reported.



CHP officers shut down the right two lanes of westbound SR 94 between College Grove and College Grove Way for the investigation. The lanes were re- opened around 4:45 Monday morning.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.