New Fire Station No. 5 opens in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Marking the fourth new fire station to open this year and the ninth to be built or renovated since he took office, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer Monday will officially open the new Fire Station No. 5 that will better serve Hillcrest and the surrounding neighborhoods.



Mayor Faulconer will be joined by City Councilmember Chris Ward, Assemblymember Todd Gloria, new Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell and community leaders to officially open the new, modernized facility that replaces an aging station first built in 1951.



Since Mayor Faulconer took office, the City has opened new fire stations in five neighborhoods - City Heights, Little Italy, Mission Valley, Point Loma and Hillcrest - and renovated four others that serve the communities of La Jolla, Mira Mesa, North Park and Southcrest.

The annual budget for the Capital Improvements Program, which funds most infrastructure projects throughout the city, has seen significant growth since Mayor Faulconer took office.

It has more than tripled since FY2014 and now stands at $559 million.

