New Fire Station No. 5 opens in Hillcrest

District Attorney Summer Stephan said Monday she will attend an upcoming parole hearing for a gang member who shot and killed a San Diego police officer during a traffic stop in Skyline 40 years ago.
A search and rescue mission was launched Monday when a sailor assigned to the USS Lake Erie failed to report for morning duty, the Navy announced.
Authorities sought Monday to determine what led to a weekend accident that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 in the South Bay.
The nominations have been pouring in for our new segment here on News 8 called Change It Up. We're celebrating everyday people who are making a big impact in our community. Eric Kahnert introduces us to one such Change It Up Champion named Sam Blake.
SoCal Survival Swim is a life-saving program teaching water survival skills to infants as young as 6-months-old.
MiraCosta College announced Monday that tuition will be fully waived for first-time full-time students as part of the MiraCosta Promise program.
San Diego police are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the vicinity of Euclid Avenue and Home Avenue in Chollas Creek Monday and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Two people shot in a drive-by attack on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove remain hospitalized Monday, but are expected to recover, authorities said.
Believe it or not, midterm elections are just 85 days away, and there is no better time to talk about polling and gauging the where the nation is headed than now.