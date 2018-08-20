SAN DIEGO - Believe it or not, midterm elections are just 85 days away, and there is no better time to talk about polling and gauging the where the nation is headed than now.
CBS News Director of Elections and Surveys, Anthony Salvanto, is ready to help readers understand just that with his new book called 'Where Did You Get This Number?'.
At CBS News, it's Anthony's job to understand you -- what you think and how you vote. He's the person behind so many of the poll numbers you see today, making the winner calls on election night and surveying thousands of Americans along that way.
Beyond the who's-up-who's-down headlines, Salvanto is just the person to bring much-needed clarity in a time when divisions seem to run so deep.
Through the pages of his new book, Anthony takes readers behind the scenes of polling to show you how to think about who we are and where we're headed as a nation, and he'd love to talk to your viewers about it.
The book goes on sale August 21.
For more information and to purchase 'Where Did You Get This Number?', click on the link below.
