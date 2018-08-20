Love Coming Home: Appealing to your 5 Senses

SAN DIEGO - Don’t like where you live? You can still set your current home up as a platform for your best life!

Start by getting present with your home through a mindfulness technique that allows you to tune in to your environment as it relates to your whole person, not just the visual. This ensures you have a home, whether rented, shared or own, where you can thrive.

Award-winning designer, author of 'Love Coming Home', and television personality, Jennifer Adams, has a passion for calm, mindful living and encourages others to do so with the same authenticity.

Adams produces high quality, yet attainable, products that reflect her own Southern California easy, breezy effortless style, believing everyone deserves to have a space they love coming home to.

A few of her favorite tips for loving your living space:

Home is your base Home is your sanctuary. It’s where your best life begins. If you take the time to make your home environment what it needs to be in order for you and your family to thrive, this strong base will support all aspects of your life.

Consider textures Take the time to think about all the textures in your home at least once. Fix, get rid of, or replace the ones that are disturbing to your skin. You want to feel good in your home environment. Don’t invite or allow irritating textures to linger in your home.

Price it out Identifying the price of all the items you want in your room or home before making purchases helps rein in the emotional component that can at times come at the expense of your wallet.

Keep candles monochromatic Mixing and matching candle colors can make them look more like clutter. As you would with any accessory, vary the height and the shape of similarly colored candles to pull off an intentional look.

Bedrooms are for relaxing Reducing your bedroom’s function to sleep, relaxation, and romance, even if you have space for more, will help create an environment for quality sleep and a healthier, more loving lifestyle.

Eliminate bedroom electronics Many people use their phone as an alarm clock, and if you do, place it in the hallway or in the bathroom, with the ringer on loud. If you must have your phone in your bedroom, consider taking advantage of its Do Not Disturb settings.

The color of serenity: Bedrooms with a soft, light color palette feel calm and tranquil, which is perfect for sleep and relaxation.

Keep projects small when time is at a premium Break larger projects into smaller tasks you can finish in an evening or a weekend. You’ll feel proud knowing you accomplished a task you never thought possible, even if it’s a small one!

Spring and fall are sale season Almost every online and brick-and-mortar retailer that sells home décor items has an end-of-season sale. Spring and autumn are strong seasons for home products. If you wait for end-of-season closeouts, you can land great products, sometimes priced below the retailer’s cost.



For more tips, information, and to purchase your copy of 'Love Coming Home', visit Jennifer's website: jenniferadams.com.