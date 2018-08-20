'Make it a Good Day' by Jennifer Universe

SAN DIEGO - La Jolla resident Jennifer Trebiovsky, aka Jennifer Universe, said she penned her first children’s book “Make It a Good Day,” to establish a childhood foundation of having a positive attitude when facing each day.
A surprising result, she's found, has been the positive response from parents who are reminded of the winning attitude when they read to their children about little steps that can be taken to achieve it.
“It’s a children’s book, but it resonates with adults. The feedback I’ve gotten from parents is that they enjoy reading it to their children because it reminds them to slow down and take a breath,” Universe said. “We live in such a fast-paced world and we worry about things that don’t really matter. These little things in the book can completely turn your day around.”
Written in sing-song rhyming prose, the book was inspired by authors Universe read as a child; Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and Maurice Sendak and loved ones — her mother, grandmother, aunt and friends.
Two San Diego County community colleges announced Monday they expect to waive tuition for thousands of first-time, full-time students as part of the California College Promise program.
A Rancho Penasquitos teen is getting ready for his first day of school this week with his new service dog. The senior at Mt. Carmel High School was injured in a horrific car crash and is now in a wheelchair.
Researchers carrying out unprecedented efforts to save an ailing young killer whale in the U.S. Northwest released live salmon into waters in front of the free-swimming orca but didn't see her take any of the fish.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women while on duty pleaded not guilty Monday to five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.
San Diego police are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the vicinity of Euclid Avenue and Home Avenue in Chollas Creek Monday and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Three bills authored by San Diego-area legislators were signed into law Monday by Gov. Jerry Brown, including one that increases penalties in human-trafficking cases and another limiting interactions between male correctional officers and female prisoners.
The investigation continues into the tragic killing of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters in Colorado. The girls' father remains behind bars accused in their deaths.
'A deep breath will be useful throughout your whole day. It can help you reset when things don’t go your way …'
Sahara Rose shares her wisdom about Ayurveda and shows people the benefits of eating according to their Dosha.