'Make it a Good Day' by Jennifer Universe

SAN DIEGO - La Jolla resident Jennifer Trebiovsky, aka Jennifer Universe, said she penned her first children’s book “Make It a Good Day,” to establish a childhood foundation of having a positive attitude when facing each day.

A surprising result, she's found, has been the positive response from parents who are reminded of the winning attitude when they read to their children about little steps that can be taken to achieve it.

“It’s a children’s book, but it resonates with adults. The feedback I’ve gotten from parents is that they enjoy reading it to their children because it reminds them to slow down and take a breath,” Universe said. “We live in such a fast-paced world and we worry about things that don’t really matter. These little things in the book can completely turn your day around.”

Written in sing-song rhyming prose, the book was inspired by authors Universe read as a child; Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and Maurice Sendak and loved ones — her mother, grandmother, aunt and friends.

For more information and to purchase your own copy of 'Make it a Good Day', click on the link below.