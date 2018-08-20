Police search for gunman in Chollas Creek shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for gunman in Chollas Creek shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the vicinity of Euclid Avenue and Home Avenue in Chollas Creek Monday and are asking the public to avoid the area.

A victim was shot in the arm and the abdomen, according to the watch commander.

This is a developing news story. Refresh this page for updates.

