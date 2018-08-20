Unique Swim Lessons: 10 minutes can save a life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SoCal Survival Swim is a life-saving program teaching water survival skills to infants as young as 6-months-old.

In just 4 to 6 weeks, a child can learn to do the following life-saving techniques:

Hold their breath in the water;

Roll over from a face-down position to a face-up back float;

Float and relax; and

Breathe until rescued.

What’s more is they learn to do it with their swimsuits on - and fully clothed – the way most children are dressed when they accidentally fall into a pool.

Founder Jessica Noel Gonzales shows News 8’s Ashley Jacobs why the Swim Float Swim technique works.

For more information, visit their website.