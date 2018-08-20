Unique Swim Lessons: 10 minutes can save a life - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Unique Swim Lessons: 10 minutes can save a life

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SoCal Survival Swim is a life-saving program teaching water survival skills to infants as young as 6-months-old.

In just 4 to 6 weeks, a child can learn to do the following life-saving techniques:

  • Hold their breath in the water;
  • Roll over from a face-down position to a face-up back float;
  • Float and relax; and
  • Breathe until rescued.

What’s more is they learn to do it with their swimsuits on - and fully clothed – the way most children are dressed when they accidentally fall into a pool.

Founder Jessica Noel Gonzales shows News 8’s Ashley Jacobs why the Swim Float Swim technique works.

For more information, visit their website.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.