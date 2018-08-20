Change It Up: Special Olympics athlete helps San Diego community

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The nominations have been pouring in for our new segment here on News 8 called Change It Up.

We're celebrating everyday people who are making a big impact in our community.

Eric Kahnert introduces us to one such Change It Up Champion named Sam Blake. Sam's not only a Special Olympics athlete, he's a volunteer, fund raiser and all-around good guy.

Sam is hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics for his 41st birthday this year.The pub/restaurant crawl is Sunday, Aug. 26 and starts at noon at Common Theory.

You can nominate someone you know making a difference like Sam for our News 8 Change It Up award.

There are no age restrictions for Change It Up, you can nominate anyone you think is doing incredible, and inspirational work to improve our community.

If you'd like to nominate someone for our News 8 Change It Up award click here, and learn more about Change It Up here.