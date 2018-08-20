Roads blocked following serious injury crash in Tierrasanta - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roads blocked following serious injury crash in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  San Diego police officers responded Monday afternoon to the scene of a serious injury crash in Tierrasanta. 

The accident happened at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Santo Road. 

One driver was reportedly knocked unconscious and it appeared that a truck involved rolled before ending up next to a wall. 

Roads in the area were blocked for some time following the crash.

The extent of the injuries of those involved was unknown.

