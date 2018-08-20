MeatlessMonday: Ayurvedic cooking for everyone

SAN DIEGO - Sahara Rose is a best-selling author, health coach, and spiritualist, and she shares her wisdom as the author of the best-selling book, 'Idiot’s Guide to Ayurveda', and as host of the #1 iTunes ranked podcast, "The Highest Self Podcast”.

Sahara is passionate about modernizing Ayurveda and wants to show people that they should eat according to their Dosha (the three energies that define every person's makeup) and that knowing about them can help one live a healthier, more balanced life.

Her first book, 'Idiot’s Guide to Ayurveda', has sold over 40k copies and she is excited to share 'Eat Feel Fresh' with the world.

Sahara has a new book, 'Eat Feel Fresh: A Contemporary Plant-Based Ayurvedic Cookbook', launching in bookstores around the world on October 2nd.

For more information about Sahara and to pre-order her new book, click on the link below.