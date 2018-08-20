Rancho Penasquitos teen returns to school in wheelchair, but he's not alone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Rancho Penasquitos teen is getting ready for his first day of school this week with his new service dog. The senior at Mt. Carmel High School was injured in a horrific car crash and is now in a wheelchair.

Isaac Coulapides is heading back to school with a new best friend. Monty is Isaac's service dog who even has his own school ID for when classes start Wednesday.

"He's a proud Sundevil definitely,” said Isaac. "I'm excited. It's great to get back out to this amazing school. It'll be exciting because it'll be Monty's first day of school also.”

Isaac is paralyzed from the chest down following a single car accident that happened last October. He wasn't texting or under the influence, but he was speeding trying to get home before curfew.

Isaac was extremely active before the accident and while the crash may have broken his back, it didn't break his spirit. In fact, he and Monty are both on this year's cheerleading squad but Monty has another, more important purpose – helping Isaac be as independent as possible.

“We want to do the best possible thing we can to help our recipients receive the most self-sufficiency,” said Elaine Snavely of San Diego service dog program Paws'itive Teams.

Elaine raised Monty for the past 2 and a half years getting him ready for this exact type of assignment. Monty will be responsible for helping with tasks that range from retrieving items from the floor to notifying others if Isaac falls out of his chair or bed.

Monty is also good at making Isaac smile, which is perhaps his easiest job because Isaac refuses to let what happened to him change his outgoing personality and positive attitude.

"Definitely helps to be looking on the bright side because I mean no one wants a Debbie Downer and it's always better if you have a smile on your face, you'll have everyone smiling and make everybody's day feel better,” said Isaac.

It’s back to school for 2 Mt. Carmel High School cheerleaders. Meet Isaac and his service dog, Monty, on @CBS8 at 5. pic.twitter.com/6QWLIZLrTy — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) August 20, 2018

