Gas tax opponents organize for repeal effort

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Opponents of California’s gas tax increase are ramping up their efforts to build support for a repeal initiative.

State legislators approved the 12-cent-per-gallon tax last year to generate funds to repair California’s crumbling roads, but opponents claim none of that money will be invested in the state’s infrastructure.

The gas tax hike means that drivers are currently paying an extra 12-cents a gallon for gas, as well as an annual vehicle fee – raising billions to pay for, according to Governor Brown, much needed road repairs.

Critics of the tax said those funds are not earmarked specifically for road repairs and are now in overdrive trying to get it repealed.

Organizers on Monday gathered in El Cajon to organize support for Prop 6, the move to repeal the gas tax hike. Carl DeMaio is head of Reform California and is spearheading the gas-tax repeal effort. “We got to say enough is enough! Not a single penny of the gas tax is earmarked for roads. This is not going to fill a pothole. It is going to fill the big old budget hole of the state of California.”

Governor Jerry Brown counters that the tax hike is a matter of public safety and that the estimated $5 billion a year the tax increase will generate is crucial for maintaining and repairing California roadways. He called Prop 6 “a flawed and dangerous measure.” He warned that “it jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians by stopping local communities from fixing their crumbling roads and bridges.” He told Californians to “just say no” to Prop 6.

In fact, a website opposing Prop 6 breaks down the potential impact by region. It claims that in San Diego, repealing the gas tax increase places 314 potholes, refiling and road-repaving project at risk of being eliminated. It would also eliminate 103 road and bridge safety projects.

DeMaio called those claims “shameful.” “It’s just hostage taking. All those projects should and will be funded,” he said.

DeMaio also said by repealing the gas tax hike, the average family of four would save an estimated $780 a year.

Also, if voters pass this reform measure, it would require all future gas and car tax hikes in California to get voter approval first.