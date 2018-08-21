Kids ride San Diego's The Hopper Bus for free in August - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kids ride San Diego's The Hopper Bus for free in August

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - And just like that, the end of summer is approaching! 

The Hopper, San Diego’s newest “hop on & off” double-decker tour bus, is letting kids ride free for the month of August! 

It’s the perfect way to celebrate the ending of the summer season and live like a tourist, stopping at the coolest San Diego neighborhoods and visiting the best landmarks that make San Diego so unique. 

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you for a ride. 

For more information, visit their website.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.