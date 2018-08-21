Kids ride San Diego's The Hopper Bus for free in August

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - And just like that, the end of summer is approaching!
The Hopper, San Diego’s newest “hop on & off” double-decker tour bus, is letting kids ride free for the month of August!
It’s the perfect way to celebrate the ending of the summer season and live like a tourist, stopping at the coolest San Diego neighborhoods and visiting the best landmarks that make San Diego so unique.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you for a ride.
For more information, visit their website.
