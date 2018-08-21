Local students in need get school supplies from One San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local non-profit is working to help San Diego students in need get the help they deserve.

One San Diego had 500 children and their families at Perkins Elementary to pick out school supplies with police officers, firefighters and other community leaders including Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Mayor Faulconer and his wife started the non-profit, One San Diego, to make sure that children –no matter their financial status- have everything they need to start the school year off right.

The children will get to pick out everything from backpacks to t-shirts for the new year.

Dena Disarro, One San Diego Executive Director, said they are giving out “basically everything the children will need.”

The One San Diego back to school donations will run through Friday August 24th. In total they will hand out more than 3,100 backpacks full of school supplies.