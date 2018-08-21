6th annual Shelter to Soldier ‘Be the Light Gala’ this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When we adopt a pet from a shelter we are saving a life. But, there is a special program in San Diego in which these shelter dogs are actually the ones doing the saving.

Graham Bloem and Ben Kilhefner with his dog tank visited Morning Extra with more information about the Shelter to Soldier Program.

The “Be The Light” Gala this Saturday will raise funds for the program with live and silent auctions and more.