Rady Children's names new president and CEO

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rady Children's Hospital announced the selection of Dr. Patricio A. Frias as its president and CEO.

Frias, currently the COO at Children's Hospital Atlanta, is a pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist who transitioned from patient care to administrative roles and rose through the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta system.

Dr. Donald B. Kearns will remain CEO and president until Frias joins Rady Children's, which he is scheduled to do by the end of the year. Kearns will then transition to an advisory role with the hospital.

"Dr. Frias has a comprehensive understanding not only of the business side of running a world-class children's hospital, but he also displays a deep appreciation and long-standing, personal dedication to helping sick and injured children," Kearns said.

The Rady Board of Trustees board gathered input from more than 60 board members, physicians and other employees during the search for a new executive, which began in January after Kearns announced his plans to retire.

"We found that Dr. Frias' career path has many similarities to Dr. Kearns'," said Board of Trustees Chair Michael P. Peckham. "Both spent their entire bedside medical careers at a single children's hospital and understand their organizations from multiple perspectives; that of the patients, families, physicians, nurses and clinical staff and administration."