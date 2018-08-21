Activbody portable fitness device helps users get a smart workout

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Activbody’s portable smart device Activ5 is touted as a “gym in your pocket.”
The device along with it companion app aim to help users tone and strengthen muscles.
Dan Stevenson along with some Activ5 users stopped by Morning Extra to show us how it works.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public to help identify a young woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Aug. 9 while trying to run across the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Station checkpoint.
Activbody’s portable smart device Activ5 is touted as a “gym in your pocket.” The device along with it companion app aim to help users tone and strengthen muscles.
UC San Diego announced on Tuesday, it has received a five- year, $5.67 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to fund research into kidney injuries.
When we adopt a pet from a shelter we are saving a life. But, there is a special program in San Diego in which these shelter dogs are actually the ones doing the saving.
A local lawmaker is under investigation accused of inappropriate behavior towards a female lobbyist. Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, is accused of threatening the woman and harassing her at a bar in Sacramento last week, it was reported Tuesday.
And just like that, the end of summer is approaching! The Hopper, San Diego’s newest “hop on & off” double-decker tour bus, is letting kids ride free for the month of August!
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy already facing charges that he groped 13 women while on duty pleaded not guilty Monday to five new charges, including forcible oral copulation.